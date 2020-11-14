Shipyard, union are getting back on same page after strike

BATH, Maine (AP) — Navy shipbuilder Bath Iron Works and its production workers are starting to get back on the same page after a bitter strike over the summer. Machinists Union Local S6 and shipyard managers have been meeting with help from a federal mediator to catch the company up on its production schedule after the end of the two-month strike. BIW President Dirk Lesko says he expects the federally mediated discussions to yield positive results by year’s end as the shipyard and union embark on a three-year plan to catch up. He says the Maine company has hired 300 workers since the strike ended and is hiring 600 more.