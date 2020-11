GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Green Bay Packers have activated linebacker Christian Kirksey for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Kirksey, who missed the last 5 games due to a shoulder injury, was an offseason free-agent signing from the Cleveland Browns. He recorded 27 tackles in the Packers’ first three games of the season.

Green Bay also announced that tight end John Lovett has been placed on the season ending injured reserve.