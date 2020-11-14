Local road and highway officials prepare for winter

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- With a few snow falls under out belt already, winter isn't over just yet. If anything, it's just getting started.

Because of that, News 9 caught up with Wausau Public Works officials to see how they're preparing for what's to come.

They say a few weeks ago they received their salt supply and this past week they received their sand salt supply, mixed it and stored it for winter.

Ric Mohelnitzky, Superintendent for Wausau Public Works says, "I have heard through some other sources that we may have a tough winter but we always anticipate the worst and hope for the best." He went on to say, "we also started putting on some wings and tire chains on in anticipation of switching over from summer to winter."

Last week plow truck operators along with other city officials drove around town to decide plow routes and who will cover each one.