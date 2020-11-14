Lebanon begins two-week lockdown to limit spread of virus

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese police are patrolling the streets of Beirut and ordering shops to close as the country begins a two-week lockdown to limit the spread of the coronavirus that has killed dozens over the past days in the small Mediterranean country. The number of cases increased sharply in recent weeks around Lebanon straining the country’s medical sector where intensive care units are almost full. A nighttime curfew has been extended during the lockdown lasting from sunset to sunrise while driving will be completely banned around the country on Sundays. The lockdown comes as Lebanon is passing through its worst economic and financial crisis in decades.