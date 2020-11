WAUKESHA, Wis. (WAOW) -- The hodags have been crowned state champions.

The girls swim team took the title yesterday at the state meet in waukesha -- their first state title in program history.

Team leader was Malia Francis winning four separate events, and team captain Lisa Kennedy who is the 2nd to finish under one minute in the 100 back in Rhinelander HS history.

After the long drive home, the girls had a celebratory dip in the pool at 3am last night.