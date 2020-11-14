Austria shuts schools, most stores, to curb spread of virus

BERLIN (AP) — Austria is tightening its partial lockdown, including by closing non-essential stores and shifting schools to online teaching, amid galloping coronavirus infection rates in the Alpine nation. Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said Saturday that the measures had become necessary because Austria has seen a weekly average of 550 new cases of coronavirus per 100,000 inhabitants, a level 11 times greater than what authorities said would be sustainable. Starting Tuesday, the country of almost 9 million inhabitants will impose a limited curfew, banning people from leaving their homes except to go to work, get essential supplies, to exercise or to help people who need assistance. The partial lockdown is set to last until Dec. 6 .