2 children shot, one fatally, in CT home; woman arrested

PLYMOUTH, Conn. (AP) — Police say a woman shot two children in a suburban Connecticut home, killing one child and critically injuring the other. A Connecticut State Police report says Naomi Bell was arrested on murder and attempted murder charges. Police haven’t said what relationship, if any, the 43-year-old Bell has to the children. She is due for arraignment Monday, and there was no immediate information on her legal representation. A phone message was left at an apparent phone number for her home in the Terryville section of Plymouth.