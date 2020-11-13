Woman whose dad died from COVID blasts governor for travel

PHOENIX (AP) — A woman whose father died from COVID-19 is criticizing Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey for leaving the state with his wife to celebrate the couple’s wedding anniversary amid the coronavirus outbreak. Kristin Urquiza previously voiced criticism of President Donald Trump for his handling of the pandemic, and she said Friday that Ducey had failed the state and abandoned his duties. She posted her criticism from a cemetery where her father is buried. Ducey Chief of Staff Daniel Scarpinato did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the criticism. He told KNXV-TV that Ducey was in “constant communication” with his staff and the White House regarding election results, the pandemic and other matters.