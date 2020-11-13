Wolves preying on beavers in Minnesota reshape wetlands

WASHINGTON (AP) — When a lone beaver dies, its dam soon collapses. Scientists studying gray wolves in Minnesota’s Voyageurs National Park have traced how wolves preying on beavers affect the ecosystem by impeding the ability of beavers to build and maintain new dams that create wetlands. At each abandoned dam site they studied, it took more than a year for another beaver to return. The research drew upon four years of observation of about 30 wolves fitted with GPS collars and was published Friday in the journal Science Advances.