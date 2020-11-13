Wisconsin surpasses 300,000 COVID-19 cases

(WAOW) — With the latest coronavirus update from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), the state has hit another grim milestone: a total case burden that surpasses 300,000.

On Friday, DHS reports another record breaking case increase with 7,777 new cases, bringing the total case count to 301,165. Of those, 223,937 or 76.3% are considered recovered. Friday's case increase beats the record set on Thursday by 280.

It took the state seven and a half months for the state to reach 100,000 cases, and 36 days after that to reach 200,000 on October 26. It took 18 additional days to reach 300,000.

The state also reports 58 new deaths, bringing the total of those who have died to the virus in the state to 2,573 (0.9% of total confirmed cases in the state.)

In North central Wisconsin, the following counties report deaths related to COVID-19:

Vilas County: 2 deaths

Lincoln County: 1 death

Marathon County: 5 deaths

Forest County: 1 death

(**NOTE: This section of the story will be updated throughout the evening, as counties do not provide updates at the same time**)

The state reports another 274 COVID-19 patients have been admitted into hospitals. The Alternate Care Facility now has 15 patients.

As of Thursday afternoon, 2,077 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals. Of those, 424 are in the ICU, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

They also report 10,733 new negative tests since yesterday.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.