Skip to Content

WIAA Football Playoffs Level 1: Highlights and scores

New
10:08 pm High School SportsSportTop Sports Stories

Here's a look at level one football scores and highlights from Central Wisconsin.

#4 Rice Lake 20 vs #1 Medford 14

#4 Lakeland 20 vs #1 Rhinelander 27

#3 Antigo 0 vs #2 Seymour 33

#4 Northland Pines 0 vs #1 Freedom 56

#3 Spencer/CC 8 vs #2 Cumberland 48

#4 Neillsville/Granton 0 vs #1 Stratford 38

#4 Pacelli 0 vs #1 Edgar 41

#3 Hurley 6 vs #2 Iola-Scandinavia 35

#3 Shiocton 35 vs #2 Rosholt 21

#3 Independence/Gilmanton 0 vs #2 Loyal 20

Lake Country Lutheran 22 vs Amherst 32

Mosinee 35 Cadott 23

Brad Hanson

Related Articles

Skip to content