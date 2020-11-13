WIAA Football Playoffs Level 1: Highlights and scores

WIAA Football Playoffs Level 1: Highlights and scoresNew
Here's a look at level one football scores and highlights from Central Wisconsin.
#4 Rice Lake 20 vs #1 Medford 14
#4 Lakeland 20 vs #1 Rhinelander 27
#3 Antigo 0 vs #2 Seymour 33
#4 Northland Pines 0 vs #1 Freedom 56
#3 Spencer/CC 8 vs #2 Cumberland 48
#4 Neillsville/Granton 0 vs #1 Stratford 38
#4 Pacelli 0 vs #1 Edgar 41
#3 Hurley 6 vs #2 Iola-Scandinavia 35
#3 Shiocton 35 vs #2 Rosholt 21
#3 Independence/Gilmanton 0 vs #2 Loyal 20
Lake Country Lutheran 22 vs Amherst 32
Mosinee 35 Cadott 23