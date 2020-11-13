What are the chances of COVID-19 reinfection?

(WAOW)—As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, concerns rise over the chance for reinfection of the virus.

The Center for Disease Control has said, similar to other viruses, some reinfection is expected and the possibility of reinfection could be challenging when it comes to controlling the spread of COVID-19.

COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin are rising rapidly on a daily basis.

At this time it is more than likely someone you know has contracted the virus.

As of Friday the state is reporting 7,777 newly reported cases.

"It is ruthless and it is here in our community," said Melissa Moore with the Marathon County Health Department.

Even after a patient recovers from COVID-19, it is not impossible to be re-infected.

"There are instances, there have been reinfections, that is why it is so important to take those steps we can do to protect ourselves," Moore said.

However, there is a difference between a long-term coronavirus case and the possibility of reinfection.

"For those that are actively ill and tested positive it is 10 days from date of symptoms — and that is a minimum," Moore said. "There is limited immunity we just don't know if people can get re-infected or if the strain can mutate."

However, Moore said you can be susceptible to the virus again within 90 days.

Since the start of the pandemic we have been told to self isolate and quarantine for two weeks if you test positive or have been exposed.

The virus can still be in your body much longer than that even after you are symptom free and you can still test positive for it.

The CDC and health departments are still coming up with studies to see the possibility of reinfections.

Although it is rare, they want to remind you it is not impossible.