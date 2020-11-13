West Coast governors urge COVID quarantine after travel

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The governors of California, Oregon and Washington have issued travel advisories urging people entering or returning to their states to self-quarantine to slow the spread of the coronavirus as infections spike across the U.S. The advisories issued Friday stopped short of stricter rules imposed by other governors and instead said people should avoid non-essential out-of-state travel and quarantine for 14 days after arriving from another state or country. The West Coast states have some of the lowest number of cases per 100,000 residents, but they have also seen a troubling rise in transmissions in November.