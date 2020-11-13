The Salvation Army kicks off it’s Red Kettle Campaign

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Friday morning in Wausau kicked off the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign.

The purpose of the campaign is to help raise funds for families in need, especially during the holidays.

The Salvation Army Officer Major Paul Logan stressed the importance of just observing the start to this campaign. He says due to the pandemic they're expecting the need to be greater this year, possibly serving 155% more people with Christmas assistance, assuming resources are available.

That includes putting presents under the tree, putting food on the table and providing shelter to those without a home.

Jean Rogers, a Bell Ringer and Board Member for the Salvation Army Wausau said, "this organization provides not just all the clothing and opportunities for a place to stay but it also provides spiritual support which is so necessary to give people hope."

The Salvation Army rings bells at 17 different locations in Marathon County.

Bell ringers can participate Monday through Saturday from 10 am to 8 pm..

The Salvation Army is always in need of more bell ringers for more information on how to get involved, click here.