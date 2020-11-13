The cool weather pattern continues

Typical November weather will continue for Northcentral Wisconsin. Temps will be on the cool side and there will be some wind at times. Only one significant storm system is in the works and that will occur over the weekend.

Today: A few clouds early, then sunny and cold.

High: 33 Wind: West 10-15

Tonight: A few passing clouds.

Low: 23 Wind: South 5-10

Saturday: Thickening clouds and breezy with light rain developing in the afternoon.

High: 41 Wind: South-Southeast 10-20, gusting to 25

A few clouds will be around early today, then we should see a lot of blue skies. Even though the sun will be out, it will be a cold day with highs only reaching the low to mid 30s. There will be just enough wind out of the west – 10 to15 mph – to add a little chilly to the air as well. You will want a little heavier coat.

Conditions will be dry and mainly clear tonight and early Saturday, then the clouds will thicken-up ahead of the next storm system. By Saturday afternoon we will experiencing some light rain developing and it might mix with a little sleet or snow in the Northwoods toward evening. Rain will continue Saturday night and then chance over to scattered snow for Sunday morning as temps cool down. Highs on Saturday will reach the low 40s, then the mercury will fall through the 30s on Sunday with a blustery northwest wind developing. Snow amounts on Sunday should be on the light side, maybe up to an inch in a few spots.

Next week will be fairly quiet and conditions will gradually turn milder. There will be more clouds than sun on most days. Highs will rise into the 30s on Monday and Tuesday, then reach the low 40s on Wednesday, and mid 40s on Thursday.

Looking ahead to the opening of the gun deer hunting season next weekend, it does not look great at this point. Some rain is possible on Saturday, perhaps changing to snow on Sunday. It is a long way out, so the forecast could change, however, it looks like an active weather pattern at this point, which could mean some precipitation.

Have an excellent Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 13-November-2020

On this date in weather history: 1933 - The first dust storm of the great dust bowl era of the 1930s occurred. The dust storm, which had spread from Montana to the Ohio Valley the day before, prevailed from Georgia to Maine resulting in a black rain over New York and a brown snow in Vermont. Parts of South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa reported zero visibility on the 12th. On the 13th, dust reduced the visibility to half a mile in Tennessee. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)