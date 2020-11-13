Tentative signs show UK’s virus outbreak is leveling off

LONDON (AP) — Some tentative signs emerged Friday to suggest that the U.K.’s coronavirus resurgence is leveling out after wide-ranging restrictions were imposed. In its weekly survey of new infections, Britain’s statistics agency said the rate of growth of the virus in England appeared to be slowing around the time the new four-week lockdown began Nov. 5. And the British government’s main scientific advisory group said the virus’ reproduction rate dipped even before the start of English lockdown. But with new infections rising, the number of COVID-19 patients being hospitalized has increased sharply and so have deaths. The U.K. recorded another 563 virus-related deaths, taking the total to just under 51,000, the highest in Europe.