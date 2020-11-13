Stormy weekend, nicer next week

High pressure from Canada has been pushing across Wisconsin Friday bringing the blue skies and cool conditions. It should be partly cloudy and crisp Friday night with lows around 21 degrees. Winds will be from the south-southeast at 5-10 mph.

The southeast to south winds will increase to about 15-20 mph Saturday as the next storm system in the Plains draws closer. Temperatures should rise up to the lower 40s in the afternoon. It will turn cloudy with a 50% chance of light rain developing later in the afternoon. It could be mixed with a little sleet in spots. That rain should become widespread in the evening and may deliver about 0.20 to 0.40 inch of moisture.

A cold front will push through Saturday night causing any rain to gradually transition over to snow showers after midnight. It is possible that a dusting to an inch of snow could fall through Sunday morning in central Wisconsin with parts of the Northwoods possibly receiving 1 to 3 inches of snow. With temperatures dropping a few degrees below freezing by Sunday morning, be alert for some slippery spots on area roads and sidewalks.

Some snow showers could linger throughout Sunday morning before tapering to a few flurries. Otherwise it will be overcast and blustery Sunday with highs staying in the low to mid 30s. West winds of 15-30 mph are likely, so it won’t feel very nice out there!

A weak disturbance will move in Monday morning with just a chance of flurries, mainly in the northern part of the viewing area. Otherwise it will be variably cloudy Monday with lows in the 20s and highs in the 30s.

Tuesday is looking mostly sunny with lows in the 10s to near 20 and highs in the 30s. Wednesday will be a shade warmer with lows around 16 and highs near 41. We expect a mix of clouds and sunshine.

The warmest air of next week should arrive for Thursday and Friday with highs bouncing up to the mid to upper 40s. There is a slight chance of light rain showers Thursday. Friday appears to be partly cloudy. However, the next low pressure system is projected to roll in next Friday night into Saturday for the start of the gun deer season. Unfortunately, we have a solid chance of rain for Saturday the 21st. It will be fairly mild with highs still well into the 40s. It probably will be breezy and much colder on Sunday the 22nd.

Have a good start to the weekend! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 1:15 p.m., 13-November 2020

**On this date in weather history:

1946 - General Electric scientists produced snow in the Massachusetts Berkshires in the first modern day cloud seeding experiment. (The Weather Channel)

1953 - Strong southeasterly winds associated with a Pacific cold front reached 70 mph at Sacramento CA to equal their all-time record. The previous record had been established in a similar weather pattern on December 12th of the previous year. (The Weather Channel)

1989 - Thirty-two cities in the central and eastern U.S. reported record high temperatures for the date as readings warmed into the 70s as far north as Michigan and Pennsylvania. Afternoon highs in the 80s were reported from the Southern Plains to the southern Atlantic coast. Columbia SC reported a record high of 86 degrees, and the high of 71 degrees at Flint MI was their warmest of record for so late in the season. (The National Weather Summary)