Stevens Point announces offices up for election in April

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) — Stevens Point will have six Alderperson seats up for election in April.

According to a press release from the city, they are trying to get more people involved in local government by being transparent, having access to participation and diversification.

Each year around half the City City Council Alderperson seats come up for election. Since it's 2021, all the odd seats are up. Those seats and current incumbents are:

District 1: Tori Jennings

District 3: Cindy Nebel

District 5: Meleesa Johnson

District 7: Mary Kneebone

District 9: Polly Dalton

District 11: Shawn Morrow

Interested candidates for these seats need to file necessary paperwork and begin collecting signatures by December 1st 2020. That same papwerwork and required signatures need to be turned in by January 5, 2021, to be on the ballot in April.

According to the city, candidates are eligible if:

...at least 18 years of age, an eligible voter in the district in which they are running and have no unpardoned felony convictions. Alderperson candidates need to collect at least 20 signatures from eligible voters in their district to get their name on the ballot. The city-wide offices need at least 200 signatures.

“What I really hope for is candidates who want to help their neighborhood and make our community better”, said Mayor Mike Wiza. “You don’t need any special degree or background, just a desire to listen and act on behalf of your district.”

Click here for more information.