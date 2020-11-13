Solarus power outage impacts Wood Co. phone systems

WOOD CO., Wis. (WAOW) — Wood County is experiencing a wide spread phone system outage.

The power company, Solarus, say they are experiencing a "power outage that's resulted in phone system issues."

Solarus says they are actively working to trouble shoot and restore service.

The outage impacts area businesses and the Aspirus Riverview Hospital.

It also impacts the ability to call 911, so the Wood County Communication Center is informing residents of how else they can call in the case of an emergency.