‘Shopping Home for the Holidays’ returns for fourth year

BOULDER JUNCTION, Wis. (WAOW)-- 'Shopping Home from the Holidays' is returning for its fourth year in downtown Boulder Junction.

The promotion starts Friday and goes through Sunday, Dec. 13.

The businesses taking part include: Alder Lake Cranberry Gift Shop, The Blueberry Patch, Calming Stone Massage, Coontail, Coontail Market, Moondeer & Friends Gallery, Northern Highland Sports, Peepelelures, and Timber Creek Interiors LLC. Boulder Junction Chamber of Commerce hosts the annual event.

If you spend $50 or more at any of the businesses you will receive an entry ticket that will put you in the running for a $425 prize package of gift certificates for local businesses.

"We've got mostly retail participating this year but we also have a massage therapist participating as well, in past years upwards of a thousand entries to the promotion," said Theresa Smith, the executive director for the chamber of commerce.

The winner of the prize package will be drawn Dec. 16.