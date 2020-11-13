Scott Peterson to stay at San Quentin as judge mulls retrial

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — No one outside of San Quentin State Prison will be seeing Scott Peterson in person anytime soon as officials consider if he should be retried in the headline-grabbing slayings of his pregnant wife and unborn child. A California judge was concerned Peterson would have difficulty staying in touch with his defense attorneys as she considers whether Peterson should get a new trial and whether he should again face execution after the state Supreme Court threw out his death sentence. Prosecutors are again seeking execution. Peterson has been appearing remotely by video or telephone link at his court hearings. Defense attorneys said they have enough access to their client.