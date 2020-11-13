Round 1: Casey leads, Woods in hunt as field plays catch-up

Thunderstorms stole three hours of daylight, already in short supply with the Masters pushed back from spring to autumn, during Round 1. That didn’t bother Englishman Paul Casey, who shot 65 and was two strokes clear of his closest pursuers — Webb Simpson, Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas, who was one of 44 players still on the course when darkness halted play. Tiger Woods’ 68 came as a surprise, considering his poor form throughout the shortened season. But there’s something about Augusta: “I have a sense of ease when I come here,” said the five-time and defending champion.