Portage Co. Boys & Girls Club set to host its first virtual auction

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Difficulties revolving around the coronavirus pandemic won't stop the Boys & Girls Club of Portage County to help kids in need.

They're trying out a new event this year called 'Giving to Great Futures,' since they couldn't host their annual wine and cheese tasting. The club needs to raise $100,000 to fill that financial gap. This week-long auction will feature fun items and unique experiences for participants to bid on but also giving donors a chance to grant wishes of club kids and staff.

Mikayla Kleifgen Director of Resource Development and Marketing for the Boys & Girls Club of Portage Co. said, "this year instead of our taste of wine and cheese event which was canceled two weeks before it was set to happen, we are having our first-ever giving to great futures event which is a week-long virtual auction." She went on to say, 'Giving to Great Futures' really talks to the mission of what our Boys & Girls Club is."

The virtual auction will be held from November 16th-20th.

