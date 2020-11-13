Packers’ Lewis ready to face his former team for first time

Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis says it took him “about a good year” to get over the way his 12-season tenure with the Jacksonville Jaguars ended. Lewis will face his former team Sunday for the first time since the Jaguars unceremoniously released him in March 2018 to save $3.5 million in cap space. Lewis ranks second in Jaguars history in career touchdown catches (33) and third in receptions (375) and yards receiving (4,502).