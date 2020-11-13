Official Myanmar vote count affirms Suu Kyi’s party control

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Official results by Myanmar’s election commission showed Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party won enough seats in Parliament for a second five-year term. The commission said the NLD won 346 seats in the combined upper and lower houses, far above the 322 to secure a majority. It said the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party, the main opposition party, had won 25 seats. The NLD will not have full control of the government, however, because Myanmar’s constitution, drafted under military rule in 2008, reserves 25% of seats for the military, enough to block constitutional changes.