Lawsuit challenges vote count in 3 Wisconsin counties

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Three voters in northeastern Wisconsin have filed a federal lawsuit seeking to exclude Nov. 3 election ballots in Milwaukee, Dane and Menominee counties which helped deliver the state to President-elect Joe Biden. The plaintiffs allege without evidence that absentee voting is rife with widespread fraud and that votes in those counties should be not be included in the state’s final election certification, which would give Wisconsin to President Donald Trump. The plaintiffs allege voters in the three counties may have bypassed state law requiring voters to provide a photo ID by declaring themselves “indefinitely confined” due to the coronavirus pandemic.