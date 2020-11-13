Israel’s settlements could test ties with Biden

JERUSALEM (AP) — The next two months could provide a key test for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President-elect Joe Biden. Netanyahu may seek to take advantage of the final weeks of the settlement-friendly Trump administration to rush forward a new frenzy of settlement construction. But doing so would risk antagonizing the incoming administration in Washington. Netanyahu seems more likely to proceed with caution, with Biden expected to renew talks with Iran over its nuclear program, Israel’s top security concern. Biden was scarred by a 2010 incident while he was vice president and is expected to take a tougher line on the Jewish settlements.