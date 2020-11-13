‘Hope’ announced as theme for student crafted holiday ornaments

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) — Gov. Evers on Friday announced that "hope" is the theme for the 2020 holiday ornaments handmade by students this holiday season.

“Now more than ever, we all need hope. That’s why this year we are not only asking students to make holiday ornaments that celebrate hope and what it means to them, their families, and their communities, but celebrating that hope across our state,” said Gov. Evers. “I know that if we stay hopeful, celebrate Wisconsinites’ resilience, and continue to practice empathy and compassion, we are going to get through this together.”

Usually, the ornaments are used to decorate a tree in the State Capitol Rotunda. Instead, this year the ornaments will be shared with veteran's homes, hospitals, and nursing homes to celebrate hope and the holiday season across the state.

