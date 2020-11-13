Germany criticizes new Russian sanctions over Navalny case

BERLIN (AP) — The German government is criticizing an announcement by Russia’s foreign minister that Moscow is imposing sanctions against German and French officials in response to EU measures taken over the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. The corruption investigator and longtime foe of Russian President Vladimir Putin is in Germany recovering from what German authorities, pointing to findings by several specialist labs, say was poisoning in Russia with a nerve agent. Last month, EU foreign ministers imposed sanctions on six Russian officials and a state research institute over the incident. Russia’s foreign minister said Thursday that retaliatory sanctions against “senior staff of the offices of the leaders of Germany and France” have already been approved.