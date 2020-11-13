Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

9:48 pm Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Belmont 24, Gilman 20

Brookfield Central 27, Cedarburg 24, OT

Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 26, Wausaukee 8

8-man=

Division 1=

First Round=

Greenwood 60, Three Lakes 12

Laona-Wabeno 16, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 0

McDonell Central 64, Siren 16

Division 1=

First Round=

Brookfield Central def. Burlington, forfeit

Brookfield East 20, Badger 13

Cedarburg def. Kaukauna, forfeit

Germantown 35, Hortonville 21

Hamilton def. Waukesha North, forfeit

Hartford Union 40, West Bend West 0

Homestead 16, Kettle Moraine 6

Hudson def. D.C. Everest, forfeit

Marshfield def. Menomonie, forfeit

Menomonee Falls def. Franklin, forfeit

Mukwonago 35, Kenosha Indian Trail 0

Muskego 38, Arrowhead 0

Oconomowoc 48, Watertown 6

Waukesha West 24, Waterford 21

Division 2=

First Round=

Baraboo 43, Tomah 6

Catholic Memorial 42, Elkhorn Area 7

Fox Valley Lutheran def. Waupaca, forfeit

Kewaskum 19, New London 14

Luxemburg-Casco 30, Plymouth 20

Mosinee def. Wausau West, forfeit

New Richmond def. Ashland, forfeit

Onalaska 63, Portage 22

Pewaukee 55, Wisconsin Lutheran 6

Rhinelander 27, Lakeland 20

Rice Lake 20, Medford Area 14

Shawano 46, Marinette 6

Slinger def. New Berlin West, forfeit

West De Pere 7, Grafton 3

Division 3=

First Round=

Baldwin-Woodville 50, Altoona 6

Ellsworth 44, Somerset 0

Freedom 56, Northland Pines 0

Lake Mills 56, Mauston 20

Lakeside Lutheran 31, Edgewood 10

Little Chute def. Denmark, forfeit

Northwestern 14, Saint Croix Central 0

Prescott def. Amery, forfeit

Racine St. Catherine’s 68, Saint Thomas More 0

Richland Center 40, Wisconsin Dells 0

River Valley 30, Adams-Friendship 6

Sheboygan Falls 40, Two Rivers 0

University School of Milwaukee def. Kettle Moraine, forfeit

Winneconne 31, Clintonville 13

Wrightstown 28, Oconto Falls 6

Xavier 49, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 20

Division 4=

First Round=

Amherst def. Peshtigo, forfeit

Brillion 14, Southern Door 6

Brookfield Academy 53, Cedar Grove-Belgium 48

Chilton 34, Oostburg 28

Kiel 50, Valders 16

Lake Country Lutheran def. Shoreland Lutheran, forfeit

Nekoosa 52, Viroqua 32

Prairie du Chien 29, Westby 22

Stanley-Boyd def. Colby, forfeit

Stratford 38, Neillsville 0

Watertown Luther Prep 42, Wautoma 0

Wittenberg-Birnamwood def. Tomahawk, forfeit

Division 5=

First Round=

Aquinas 34, Darlington 25

Bonduel 43, Oconto 16

Cadott def. Ladysmith, forfeit

Cameron def. Colfax, forfeit

Grantsburg 38, Durand 30

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 49, Kenosha Christian Life 7

Lancaster 42, Melrose-Mindoro 13

Luther def. Osseo-Fairchild, forfeit

Manawa 46, Mishicot 6

Markesan def. Westfield Area, forfeit

Mineral Point 63, Palmyra-Eagle 6

Mondovi def. Fall Creek, forfeit

Racine Lutheran def. Dodgeland, forfeit

Spring Valley 47, Unity 8

Weyauwega-Fremont def. Howards Grove, forfeit

Division 6=

First Round=

Alma/Pepin def. Eleva-Strum, forfeit

Assumption def. Pittsville, forfeit

Augusta def. Glenwood City, forfeit

Blair-Taylor 37, Cochrane-Fountain City 8

Clear Lake def. Flambeau, forfeit

Crivitz def. Crandon, forfeit

Edgar 41, Pacelli 0

Highland 32, River Ridge 14

Iola-Scandinavia 35, Hurley 6

Lourdes Academy 49, Hilbert 28

Loyal 20, Independence/Gilmanton 0

Potosi/Cassville 30, De Soto 22

Randolph 26, Ozaukee 0

Reedsville def. Coleman, forfeit

Turtle Lake def. Lake Holcombe/Cornell, forfeit

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

