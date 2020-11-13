Ex-Croatia PM Sanader convicted of corruption; party fined

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A court in Croatia has convicted a former prime minister of corruption and sentenced him to eight years in prison for funneling state money through an advertising agency for personal gain and to benefit his former party. The Country Court in Zagreb ruled Friday that Ivo Sanader created a group to perform criminal activities which acted upon his instructions. The 67-year-old served as Croatia’s prime minister from 2003 to 2009. The verdict and sentence came in Sanader’s retrial in the corruption case. His previous conviction was overturned on procedural grounds. Sanader has denied the allegations and is set to appeal again. He did not attend Friday’s court proceedings.