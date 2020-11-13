Attacks spur EU to weigh tough border, anti-extremism steps

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union interior ministers are weighing new measures to counter extremist attacks following a series of killings in Austria and France in recent weeks by lone-wolf attackers with links to Islamic groups. Austria and France want their partners to agree to tighten border controls, better tackle “terror content” and propaganda online, and monitor jihadi fighters who’ve returned to EU countries. The ministers are also considering a proposal to train imams in Europe. Friday’s video conference comes on the fifth anniversary of one of the bloodiest attacks in recent memory on European soil, the Islamic State-claimed rampage in Paris that killed 130 people at a music hall and cafes on Nov. 13, 2015.