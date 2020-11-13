Area radio station collecting toys for children

(WAOW)— 97.9 WSPT is hosting their 32nd Annual "Christmas For Children" event with their toy drive.

In North central Wisconsin, there are close to 1,000 children who need help— without it they may not be able to open a Christmas gift this year.

"It is totally about the kids, but the parents of those kids are just as excited, and the people who give are just as excited because everybody is doing something to help those kids," said April Reifschneider, organizer and office manager.

All that is needed to help is to buy a gift and drop it off at one of their locations in Wausau or Stevens Point:

Wausau: The Grand Theater located at 401 N 4th Street.

Stevens Point: Muzzy Broadcasting located at 500 Division Street.

You can also ship the toys to Muzzy Broadcasting.

Gifts will be accepted until December 11th.

The radio station has already started playing Christmas music.