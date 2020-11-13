45th Annual Frostbite run will go on virtually

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) — COVID-19 isn't going to stop runners from dashing through the snow this December.

The Stevens Point Area YMCA has announced its annual Frostbite Run will go on, now in its 45th year. The program supports YMCA healthy intervention programs for kids, adults and families.

Organizers are offering 2.5, 5 and 10 miles to walk or run — anywhere — as long as you go the distance.

"We really wanted to be able to be accessible to all people. And we're also encouraging people to either run or walk, so that, you know, it's for everybody," Health & Wellness Director Amy Fox said.

Running must be logged between December 5-12.

