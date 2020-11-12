Zimbabwean journalist denied bail for alleging corruption

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — A Zimbabwean magistrate has denied bail to an investigative journalist who has been in detention for more than a week for alleging corruption in the country’s prosecuting agency. He has been sent back to a harsh prison in which he recently spent six weeks on a separate charge. Hopewell Chin’ono is being charged with obstruction of justice arising from a tweet he made alleging corrupt practices within Zimbabwe’s National Prosecuting Authority. He faces up to a year in jail or a fine if convicted. Prosecutors dropped a separate charge of contempt of court. Chin’ono was denied bail on the grounds that he could commit other offenses if released. The magistrate cited a pending case in which he is accused of tweeting support for an anti-government protest.