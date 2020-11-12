Wisconsin reports nearly 7,500 new cases, sets new record

WISCONSIN — For a third day in a row, the state reports over 7,000 COVID-19 cases; and for a second day this week broke a record for newly reported COVID-19 cases.

During a Wisconsin Department of Health Service (DHS) media call, they announced 7,497 new coronavirus cases. The last record, 7,048 cases, was set on Tuesday. They also report 14,911 new negative tests.

With the newly reported cases, there have been a total of 293,338 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. Of those, 223,937, or 76.3 percent are considered recovered.

The state also reports another 58 deaths, bringing the total of those who have died from the virus in the state to 2,515 (0.9% of all cases).

The state reports another 264 COVID-19 patients have been admitted into hospitals. The Alternate Care Facility now has 14 patients.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 2,102 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, a new record. Of those, 441 are in the ICU, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.