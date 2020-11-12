When do political signs need to be removed?

(WAOW) — It's been more than a week since election night wrapped up, and some still have political signs up in their front yard.

In Wisconsin, a state statute says they are supposed to be removed by election day.

However, in the City of Wausau residents have 10 days following any election to remove the signs.

If the Inspection Department does receive a complaint of a political sign not taken down, the property owners will be notified and they must take it down within 60 days of that notification before the city takes it down.