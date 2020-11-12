What we learned from fall sports

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- As prep sports fall season comes to a close in Central Wisconsin, school districts and athletic staff took a look at how the unprecedented season went, and what they learned.

Safety and participation were the key outcomes for area athletes, coaches, athletics directors, and administrators throughout the area, as the fall provided a “test” case moving forward in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"If you would have talked to us in August when football began to play and said we would get through a full 7 games we would have told you that you were crazy," said James Sekel, Athletic Director at D.C. Everest.

Fall sports are wrapping up, but winter sports are a whole new ballgame with all activities played inside, masks will be required for all sports providing unique challenges in each.

Wade Labecki, Deputy Director of the WIAA says, "flexibility and the communication pieces are going to be so important because you know as we move indoors, it's different."

Schools are taking what they learned from the fall, especially sports like volleyball to set the model for the winter. But, despite all quarantine periods and seasons cut short, officials say fall sports had a passing grade.

Sekel continues, "I'd give an 'A' to the coaching staff, and I'd give an 'A' to the kids for working hard to play and wanting to do everything they can to play."

Fall football began the season with 382 teams. Right now, that number is down to 170 due to COVID-19 related complications. Nevertheless, the value sports have for students is the drive behind keeping them playing.

"The kids were who were able to participate in the fall really benefited from it, and if we want to go ahead and let the kids in winter receive the same type of benefits, we really have to cooperate and we really have to follow those guidelines," said Labecki.

Recommendations by the WIAA are to be followed by all schools, yet districts will also have rules of their own. According to the latest guidelines, winter sports can begin November 16th.