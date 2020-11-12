WEC gives update on canvassing, potential recount

(WAOW) -- More than a week after election day, the election process is still underway in Wisconsin. But, that's nothing out of the ordinary. Canvassing and certification happens after every election.

According to the WEC 55 of 72 counties have completed their canvassing process as of Thursday morning. The final step is for the state to do it's canvass which will likely happen on December 1st.

"Canvass is where our local election officials double check the results. They're look to see that they have the same number of ballots issued as voter signatures in the poll books and absentee requests," said Meagan Wolfe with the Wisconsin Election's Commission.

After canvassing, there's typically not a big difference in the unofficial vote count from election night. So far, the WEC said there have been no major differences.

Meanwhile, they're also preparing for the possibility of a recount.

"The 72 county clerks are the ones that are statutorily charged with conducting recounts. So, we have been having regular calls and meetings with them," Wolfe said.

President Donald Trump has mentioned asking for a recount in Wisconsin as well as the possibility of legal action. The WEC said the have not received an official requests or litigation yet.

Part of the meeting was also to reassure voters that the election process is working as it should.

The WEC says they have not received any complaints about major issues or fraud with November 3rd's election.