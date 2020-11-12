Wausau’s new Best Western creating murals to represent the community

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- The previously Plaza Hotel in Wausau is getting a major facelift, and a new name. But, along with the heavy construction taking place, so will some creativity.

The Best Western Plus Wausau Tower Inn is having a local artist create three murals, representing Central Wisconsin. Two will be displayed in the lobby/bar area, and another in the soon to be gym.

General Manager for the hotel, Renae Tidd says, "the community has given so much to this property in the last 50 years, we would love to have the honor of displaying the work of someone local."

The hotel says they have selected a local artist and are eager to get to work soon.

Tidd says for those in the community that want to enjoy the murals, they are welcome, and encouraged to grab a drink from their new restaurant while they're there.

The hotel is set to open its doors in December.