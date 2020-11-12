Wausau among worst in nation for COVID-19, New York Times reports

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) —New data from the New York Times shows the Wausau-Weston metro area is among the worst places in the country recently for coronavirus.

The Times lists Wausau-Weston as No. 8 on its list for greatest number of new cases relative to population in the last two weeks. The area averages 145 new cases a day.

For reference, New York City is averaging 17.6 new cases per day, according to the data.

Wausau-Weston is not the only Wisconsin city that appears on the list. Beaver Dam is comes in at No. 5 with 161.8 cases; Fond du Lac comes in at No. 9 with 144.2 cases; Eau Claire comes in at No. 11 with 134.5 cases; Sheboygan comes in at number 16 with 120.8 cases.

The metropolitan area with the worst burden is Minot, North Dakota with an average of 249.2 new cases a day.

In terms of local data: Marathon County reported 211 cases and 4 deaths on Thursday. Portage County reported 63 cases and 2 deaths.

This is not the only data point that the Times is keeping track of. Wisconsin cities also appear on a list that tracks the metro areas that have the highest cumulative case rates since the pandemic began. Those cities are: