Wabeno man facing child porn charges

WABENO, Wis. (WAOW) - A Forest County man has been taken into police custody and is facing two counts of felony possession of child pornography.

According to a press release from the Sheriff's Department, Kristopher Tryczak, 33, of Wabeno was arrested on Wednesday, November 11th.

Kristopher Tryczak, 33, is facing two charges of Possession of Child Pornography

The press release states that the WI Department of Justice was tipped off by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, who allegedly identified Tryczak as having sent messages and pictures about sexually assaulting children.

The Forest County Sheriff's Department and the DCI executed a search warrant. During their search, they examined computer and phone equipment at Tryczak's home, allegedly finding the offensive material leading to the charges.