US long-term mortgage rates rise; 30-year at 2.84%

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. long-term mortgage rates rose this week. They remain at historically low levels, now around a percentage point below a year ago. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported that the average rate on the 30-year benchmark loan increased to 2.84% from 2.78% from last week. The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage edged up to 2.34% from 2.32%. Breaking their downward trend through most of this year, mortgage rates were bolstered by the news Monday that a COVID-19 vaccine may be 90% effective, based on early and incomplete test results.