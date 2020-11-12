Trump, stewing over election loss, silent as virus surges

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has publicly disengaged from the battle against the coronavirus at a time when the disease is tearing across the United States at an alarming pace. Trump, fresh off his reelection loss to President-elect Joe Biden, remains angry that an announcement about progress on developing a COVID-19 vaccine came after Election Day. And aides say the president has shown little interest in the growing crisis even as new cases are skyrocketing and hospitals in parts of the country report their intensive care units are nearing capacity. Public health experts worry that Trump’s refusal to take aggressive action will only worsen the effects of the virus and hinder the nation’s ability to swiftly distribute a vaccine next year.