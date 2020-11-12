Toronto van attack trial gets first glimpse of defense

TORONTO (AP) — A Canadian court is hearing that a psychiatrist hired by defense lawyers for the man behind Toronto’s 2018 van attack found Alek Minassian had an “autistic way of thinking” that was severely distorted. Minassian has admitted in court to planning and carrying out the April 23, 2018 attack in which he drove a van down a busy Toronto sidewalk, killing 10 people and injuring 16 others. He has pleaded not guilty and has asked to be found not criminally responsible for his actions.