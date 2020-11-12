To help economy, bank proposes tax on working from home

LONDON (AP) — A new report says white collar staff reaping the financial benefits of working from home should be taxed to help other workers who aren’t getting the same advantages. The report by Deutsche Bank proposed a 5% daily tax on each employee that continues to work from home, which could raise tens of billions of dollars for governments. The money could be used to help lower income workers who have taken on greater risk because their jobs can’t be done remotely. The bank estimated the tax would amount to just over $10 for an American worker. The proposal, however, has faced heavy skepticism.