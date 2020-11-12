Three area recycling organizations win DNR excellence award

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is awarding 15 recycling programs across the state with awards, including three from the North Central Wisconsin area.

“This year marks the 30th anniversary of Wisconsin’s landmark recycling law, which has encouraged ‘reduce, reuse, recycle’ since 1990,” said Brad Wolbert, DNR Waste and Materials Management Program Director. “This year’s winners exemplify outstanding recycling and diversion practices, which we hope others will emulate.”

Awards are offered in four categories: overall program, projects and initiatives, innovation, and special events.

Two groups in our area won a "Projects and Initiatives Award," which recognizes the increase of materials recycled or diverted through a specific action or project.

Central Wisconsin Recycling Collective (CWRC) won for its "To Bin or Not To Bin" campaign, which aimed for consistent education on recycling in region to reduce contamination in materials recovery facilities.

Iron River Recycle and Waste Transfer Center won for signage and equipment that made for an easier experience for customers and attendants.

Another organization won a "Special Event Award," which recognizes effective recycling at special events, offering participants an enhanced opportunity to recycle or reuse material.

Good News Project in Marathon County won the award for local outreach to communities that have a hard time accessing e-cycling. The proceeds from events are shared with partnering nonprofits to provide additional services in their communities.

