The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point students will return virtually after Thanksgiving

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Thanksgiving is right around the corner and for students, that means Thanksgiving break.

Officials for the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point (UWSP) say after Thanksgiving break students will not return to campus.

After break, the students will continue with virtual learning for the rest of the semester. The university had this plan ever since they made the decision to return to campus in the fall. Because of that, school officials and students prepared to make the transition to virtual learning.

Al Thompson, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs for UWSP said, "so everything will still be operational it will just be fewer students occupying the campus from Thanksgiving to the end of the semester but everything else will be operating relatively normal."

As of right now the univeristy plans to keep the spring semester similar to the fall semester with some classes online, some in-person, and some hybrid.