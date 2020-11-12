Saudi golf Ladies European Tour kicks off with prize of $1M

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s leg of the Ladies European Tour kicked off Thursday with prize money of up to $1 million in the latest push by the kingdom to host major sports and entertainment events. The tournament is sponsored by Saudi Arabia’s oil company, Aramco, and runs until Sunday. It will be followed by a women’s team tournament for a prize of $500,000. While women players are allowed to wear long shorts in what appears to be a first in the conservative kingdom, it appears that most_ if not all_ have opted in the lead up to don pants in respect of local customs. The changes reflect a loosing of social restrictions.