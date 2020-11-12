Rhinelander girls swim team looking to end dominant season with state title

The 2020 Rhinelander Hodags girls swim team came into the season as the defending sectional champs and they were hungry for more.

"I mean we had big expectations, high hopes," said junior Malia Francis of this season. "I feel like we were definitely all hoping to exceed what we were able to do last year."

Standing in their way though were restrictions brought on by COVID-19. However, instead of distancing the team, the restrictions may have brought the girls closer than ever.

"The kids have found that they really enjoyed these moments together in the pool," said Rhinelander swim Head Coach Jenny Heck. "And maybe (they) trained a little harder or appreciated it a little more."

"Overall this year I just feel like the girls have been so all in," echoed Francis.

"We're all so close and it's just like the swim team is another family," said Freshman Abi Winnicki. "So that definitely helps us."

Together, the Hodags went on to secure their second consecutive section title in dominant fashion.

They set 12 records at the meet and propelled themselves into the state meet this Friday, where they hope to continue to prove that this years team is special.

"There's no limit for us," said Winnicki. "We're breaking limits that people didn't think we could."

"The whole year has been exciting," said Heck "It's been great, it's been fun. You don't get years like this all the time. This is our year, we want to finish the year how we started and just give it everything we can."

The girls will compete for a state title in division two Friday November 13 in Waukesha.